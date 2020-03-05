UK's Bradwell B new nuclear plant planning application expected in 2022

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) -
* Britain’s National Infrastructure Planning Inspectorate said on Thursday it expects a planning application for the new 2.2 gigawatt Bradwell B nuclear power station to be submitted in 2022.
* After receipt of the application, there will be 28 days for the inspectorate to review the application and decide whether or not to accept it for examination.
* Once operational, the new plant would generate enough electricity to power about four million homes.
* The two investors in the Bradwell B project are CGN and EDF Group.