UK's Bradwell B new nuclear plant planning application expected in 2022

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) -

* Britain’s National Infrastructure Planning Inspectorate said on Thursday it expects a planning application for the new 2.2 gigawatt Bradwell B nuclear power station to be submitted in 2022.

* After receipt of the application, there will be 28 days for the inspectorate to review the application and decide whether or not to accept it for examination.

* Once operational, the new plant would generate enough electricity to power about four million homes.

* The two investors in the Bradwell B project are CGN and EDF Group. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton)