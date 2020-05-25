EDF UK hopes to submit nuclear plant planning application soon

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - EDF UK said on Monday it hopes to submit a planning application soon regarding the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Britain after delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We anticipate submitting the planning application for Sizewell C soon following a pause due to the coronavirus. We will confirm as soon as the planning application is submitted,” EDF UK said in a statement.

“It is important to note that public engagement in the process will not begin until the planning inspectorate accepts the application which takes around a month.

“Sizewell C will deliver a major boost in skills, training, jobs and business contracts to Suffolk and across the UK and will be vital in helping the country reach its Net Zero carbon emissions target,” the company said. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; editing by Jason Neely)