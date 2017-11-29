FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Channel 4 boss Terry Burns to chair UK media regulator
November 29, 2017 / 4:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former Channel 4 boss Terry Burns to chair UK media regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it had chosen Terry Burns, a former finance ministry official and chairman of publicly owned broadcaster Channel 4, to chair media regulator Ofcom from Jan. 1.

Burns, whose appointment needs to be confirmed by parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee after a hearing on Dec. 13, will replace Patricia Hodgson.

Ofcom regulates Britain’s broadcasting, telecommunications and postal industries.

Burns will work with Chief Executive Sharon White at the regulator, which saw its workload increase substantially this year when it started overseeing the BBC.

He sits in the upper house of Britain’s parliament and has held board positions at several major companies, including chairing retailer Marks & Spencer.

He opposed privatising Channel 4, a move under consideration by the government until it decided to keep it in public hands in March, more than a year after Burns had stepped down.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Edmund Blair

