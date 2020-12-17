UPDATE 1-Ofgem says investor returns will be lower under new grid price controls

(Adds background, detail)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - British regulator Ofgem on Thursday presented its methodology for determining new price controls for operators of electrical distribution networks from 2023, which it said would lead to lower returns for investors.

Ofgem’s so-called RIIO-ED2 price controls set the framework and the revenue that each of Britain’s 14 Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) can earn from charges on consumers’ energy bills.

These run for five years at a time. Ofgem said the new cycle starting on April 2023 would support strategic investments to deliver net zero emissions, and increased flexibility and digitalisation.

Companies will also gain access to a new 450 million pound ($610.8 million) strategic innovation fund, and potentially more funding, to drive the decarbonisation of power, heat and transport at a lower cost than current technology allowed, it added.

The final methodology decisions on the financial framework, including Ofgem’s working assumptions on the cost of capital, would be taken in the first quarter 2021, Ofgem said.

“However, in common with our approach to the other RIIO-2 price controls we still expect to see lower returns for investors in RIIO-ED2,” it added.

The system should encourage investment while keeping local grid costs for consumers, which currently stand at around 90 pounds a year for the average customer in Britain, as low as possible, the regulator said.

Last week Ofgem gave the go-ahead for 40 billion pounds in spending on its utility networks between 2021-26 to help prepare for more renewable power.

Britain has promised to cut emissions by 68% over 1990 levels by 2030, and achieve net zero by 2050. (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Jan Harvey)