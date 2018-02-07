Britain's Forties oil pipeline unexpectedly shut

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Forties oil pipeline was shut on Wednesday after the unexpected closure of a feed control valve connecting to the Kinneil gas plant, traders and an Ineos note to customers said.

A spokesman for Ineos, the pipeline operator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pipeline was previously shut in mid-December last year for about three weeks after the discovery of a crack. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Libby George, Ron Bousso and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson)