UK offshore oil workers accept revised OCA pay offer -Unite union

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Oil workers accepted an improved pay offer by the Offshore Contractors Association to 2,500 union members, the Unite union said, a move which removes the threat of strike in the British North Sea which is home to the Brent crude benchmark.

“Unite Scotland’s 2,500 strong Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) membership today... confirmed they have accepted the revised pay offer following an online ballot on a 71 percent turnout,” Unite said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The two year pay deal represents a significant improvement on the initial OCA offer.”