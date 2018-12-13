Unite union recommends 2,500 UK offshore oil workers accept new pay offer

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Unite union on Thursday recommended that 2,500 of its members covered by the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) accept a new pay offer, averting the threat of a strike that could have affected 106 North Sea oil platforms.

“An online consultative ballot will open on Monday 17th December 2018, closing on Tuesday 8th January 2019 with Unite recommending acceptance of the pay offer,” a union spokesman said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by Alexandra Hudson)