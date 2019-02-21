UK Conservative lawmaker Davies charged with falsifying expenses

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmaker Christopher Davies, 51, has been charged with falsifying two invoices in support of parliamentary expenses claims, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.

“Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has today charged Mr Davies with two offences of making a false instrument and one offence of providing false or misleading information for allowance claims,” the CPS said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 March. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)