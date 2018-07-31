FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 31, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK lawmakers call for watchdog powers to regulate company loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog should have powers to regulate bank loans to small businesses after it was unable to take action against Royal Bank of Scotland over its treatment of some customers, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said earlier on Tuesday it had no powers to punish RBS over how its turnaround unit dubbed the Global Restructuring Group (GRG) treated some firms.

“It will be disappointing and bewildering for those who got caught up in GRG’s actions that the FCA is not able to act,” said Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament’s Treasury Committee.

“This demonstrates the need for a change in how lending for SMEs is regulated. The Government should stand ready to introduce any legislation required when it sees the outcome of current reports on redress and should also urgently consider what additional powers the FCA requires to act in cases such as GRG.”

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Emma Rumney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.