October 18, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

British regulators join forces to improve pension outcomes

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets and pensions regulators on Thursday launched a joint strategy aimed at improving pensions outcomes for savers, amid concern that many people are entering retirement without enough income.

The Financial Conduct Authority and The Pensions Regulator said they would conduct a strategic review of the entire pensions process and then use their powers to drive value for money, including the setting and enforcement of standards. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

