No surprise Johnny Depp lost "wife beater" libel case, Heard's lawyer says

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - It is not a surprise that Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a “wife beater”, a lawyer for his ex-wife Amber Heard said on Monday after the London High Court ruling.

“For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgment are not a surprise,” Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, U.S. counsel for Amber Heard, said in a statement.

"Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S. We are committed to obtaining Justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. Court and defending Ms. Heard's Right to Free Speech."