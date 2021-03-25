UK court says actor Depp cannot appeal wife beater libel ruling

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - London’s Court of Appeal on Thursday refused Johnny Depp permission to challenge a verdict last year that the Hollywood actor had violently assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard during a tempestuous five-year relationship.

High Court judge Andrew Nicol ruled in November against Depp after he brought a libel case against the Sun tabloid newspaper which had run an article labelling him a “wife beater”.

Last week, Depp’s lawyers said Nicol’s ruling was “plainly wrong” and asked to rely on new evidence which they said showed Heard’s claim she had donated her divorce settlement to charity was “a calculated and manipulative lie”.