UK judge to give ruling on Nov. 2 in Johnny Depp "wife beater" case

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp will discover on Nov. 2 whether he has won a libel action against a British tabloid which labelled him a “wife beater”, a ruling which could have a lasting impact on the actor’s career.

Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, and questioned his casting in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” franchise.

Both Depp and Heard gave evidence before Judge Andrew Nicol during a three-week hearing at London’s High Court, laying bare their tempestuous private lives and making allegations of serious domestic abuse, drug-taking and affairs. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Estelle Shirbon, editing by David Milliken)