Bonds News
May 22, 2019 / 4:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philip Green's Arcadia to close UK stores in restructuring plan

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - British retail tycoon Philip Green’s Arcadia Group said on Wednesday it planned to close 23 of its 566 stores in the UK and Ireland in a major restructuring of his fashion business.

Arcadia said it had instigated seven Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs), a mechanism that will allow the business to avoid insolvency.

Under the proposals, which will require the support of its stakeholders, Arcadia is also requesting a reduction in rental costs and revised lease terms across 194 locations.

Arcadia said it has also commenced a process which may result in the closure of all 11 of its Topshop/Topman stores in the United States. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below