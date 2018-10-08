FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 8, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PIMCO's Amey says Britain to avoid disorderly Brexit, long sterling

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The pound can strengthen 5 to 10 percent from current levels because Britain and the European Union are likely to reach an agreement to avert a disorderly Brexit, PIMCO’s head of sterling portfolios said on Monday.

Mike Amey said he held a moderately long position on sterling versus the euro, predicting a gradual rise, because the foreign exchange market was “too pessimistic” about the prospect for a disruptive Brexit.

“Our base case is there will be some sort of co-operative solution,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview. “We think both sides can achieve their political ambitions without creating a disruptive economic environment.”

However, Amey warned that risks remained and the pound would fall sharply - to as low as $1.15 - if talks between London and Brussels deteriorated and the UK crashed out without a trade deal.

Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) manages $1.71 trillion in assets globally. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilke; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.