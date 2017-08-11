FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huge pipes wash up on British beach
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 11, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 2 months

Huge pipes wash up on British beach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Four gigantic Norwegian-made plastic pipes up to 480 metres (1575 ft) long were discovered washed up on the English coast, officials said on Friday.

The pipes, approximately 2.5 metres in diameter, came free while under tow off the East Anglian coast and washed up by Horsey and Sea Palling in Norfolk. Eight pipes remain under control offshore.

Authorities said the beached pipes, ranging from around 200 metres to 480 meters in length, were new and destined for Algeria.

They said there was no danger or potential for pollution from the pipes and that two specialist companies, Dutch Marine BV and Marine Towing Services, were working to remove them.

All pipes are expected to be secured at a single location before being towed back to the manufacturer in Norway. Authorities did not release the name of the company or the vessel involved in transporting the pipes. (Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London, editing by Alister Doyle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.