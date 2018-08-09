FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia calls new U.S. sanctions draconian, rejects poisoning allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s embassy in the United States on Thursday called new U.S. sanctions draconian and said the reason for the new restrictions — allegations it poisoned a former spy and his daughter in Britain — were far-fetched.

The United States on Wednesday announced it would impose fresh sanctions on Russia after Washington determined Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, in Britain.

Russia has repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack, and Russia’s embassy in Washington said in a statement that Washington’s findings against it in the case were not backed by facts or evidence.

The embassy said it continued to call for an open and transparent investigation into the incident. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)

