August 10, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. strongly condemns Russian use of chemical weapons -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERKLEY HEIGHTS, NJ, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the United States strongly condemned Russia’s use of chemical weapons against a former Russian agent in Britain, two days after the U.S. State Department announced sanctions over the move.

“The attack against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, United Kingdom, on March 4, 2018, was a reckless display of contempt for the universally held norm against chemical weapons,” said a spokesman for the White House National Security Council in an email. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

