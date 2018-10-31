FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK police charge pharmaceutical company over hospital baby deaths

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they had charged pharmaceutical company ITH Pharma as part of an investigation into the deaths and illnesses of babies at several hospitals.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the company had been charged with seven counts of supplying a medicinal product which was not of the nature or quality specified in the prescription.

It was also accused of failing to take all reasonably practicable steps to ensure that patients were not infected by contaminants.

ITH Pharma, based in north London, is due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 17. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

