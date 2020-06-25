Violence against police will not be tolerated - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Violence against police will not be tolerated, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after an overnight disturbance in London when 22 police officers were injured.

“These are appalling scenes. Violence against the police will not be tolerated. We have been clear that anyone who assaults the police, or any of our emergency services workers who helps keep us safe, should feel the full force of the law,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)