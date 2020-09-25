Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

UK police officer shot dead in south London

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A British police officer has been shot dead by a man who was being detained at a police station in south London in the early hours of Friday, Scotland Yard said.

Police said a 23-year-old man was detained at the scene and he was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and is in a critical condition in hospital.

“This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances,” London police chief Cressida Dick said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up