Sony says two catering team members involved in stabbing incident at London HQ

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sony Music UK said two of its catering team members had been involved in a violent altercation at its offices in central London on Friday after police said two people had been stabbed.

“Sony Music confirmed there was an incident at Derry Street resulting in the building being evacuated,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation. The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by James Davey)