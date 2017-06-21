FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK to propose new law to avoid hit to farmers after Brexit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 months ago

UK to propose new law to avoid hit to farmers after Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's new government will propose laws to avoid a hit to the country's farming industry once the country leaves the European Union, a copy of May's legislative plans showed.

"The purpose of the bill is to provide stability to farmers as we leave the EU (and) support our farmers to compete domestically and on the global market, allowing us to grow more, sell more and export more great British food," it said. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.