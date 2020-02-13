Former Brexit minister Barclay becomes second in command at UK finance ministry

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed former Brexit minister Steve Barclay as Chief Secretary to the Treasury on Thursday, the government said in statement.

The de-facto deputy finance minister role was previously held by Rishi Sunak, who was promoted to his former boss’s role after Sajid Javid chose to resign rather than accept Johnson’s demands he get rid of his team of aides.

Barclay, whose Brexit ministry job ceased to exist when Britain left the European Union at the end of last month, previously served as a junior minister in the Treasury under Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)