Boris Johnson lauds PM May, says behind every syllable of her Brexit stance
October 3, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 17 days ago

Boris Johnson lauds PM May, says behind every syllable of her Brexit stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will make a success of Brexit and the cabinet is united behind every syllable of her recent speech in Florence, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Johnson, who led the leave campaign in last year’s EU referendum, had provoked the ire of cabinet colleagues by repeatedly attempting to portray himself as the champion of a genuinely ‘bold Brexit’.

“Based on that Florence speech on whose every syllable, I can tell you the whole cabinet is united,” Johnson said. “The whole country owes her a debt for her steadfastness in taking Britain forward as she will to a great Brexit deal.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
