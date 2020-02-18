Britain's finance minister says budget will be delivered on March 11

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s budget will be delivered on March 11, as planned, newly-appointed finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, dispelling speculation that the date might be changed.

Sunak’s predecessor Sajid Javid unexpectedly resigned in last week’s cabinet reshuffle, raising questions about whether the budget would be delivered on schedule.

In a tweet, Sunak said, “Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11. It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – levelling up and unleashing the country’s potential.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)