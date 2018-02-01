FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 10:52 AM / in 2 hours

British officials met with Capita after profit warning - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British government officials met senior executives of outsourcing firm Capita after it issued a large profit warning, a government minister said on Thursday.

“My officials met with senior executives of Capita yesterday to discuss the impact of the announcement. We continue to work closely with the company to monitor the execution of its plan, and of course to ensure the continued delivery of public services,” Oliver Dowden, junior cabinet office minister, told parliament.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

