UPDATE 1-British officials met Capita after profit warning - minister

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British officials met senior executives of outsourcing firm Capita after it issued a large profit warning, a government minister said on Thursday, as he played down comparisons with its collapsed rival Carillion .

The government has faced scrutiny after Capita’s profit warning on Wednesday, with opposition lawmakers drawing parallels with Carillion, which collapsed under large debts last month.

“My officials met with senior executives of Capita yesterday to discuss the impact of the announcement,” Oliver Dowden, junior cabinet office minister, told parliament.

“We continue to work closely with the company to monitor the execution of its plan, and of course to ensure the continued delivery of public services.”

Capita lost nearly 50 percent of its market value on Wednesday after its new boss slashed profit forecasts and set out plans to raise cash to avoid the same fate as Carillion.

The collapse of Carillion has put the government under heightened scrutiny of its use of outsourcing firms, on which it relies for numerous public services.

The government has defended its use of outsourcers and says it doesn’t believe that any of its suppliers, including Capita, are in a comparable position to Carillion.

Dowden said the steps that Capita took on Wednesday to strengthen its balance sheet, such as stopping dividend payments, showed how it was in a different situation from Carillion.

“Arguably these are exactly the measures that could have prevented Carillion from getting into the difficulties that they did,” he said.

