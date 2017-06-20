FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 2 months ago

Talks ongoing between UK Conservatives and N. Ireland's DUP - source

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Talks between Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sky news cited unnamed sources from the DUP saying the talks were not going as expected, urging May's government to give "greater focus" to the negotiations and adding that the DUP "can't be taken for granted". (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

