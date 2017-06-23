FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Labour leader Corbyn overtakes PM May in YouGov poll
June 23, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 2 months ago

Britain's Labour leader Corbyn overtakes PM May in YouGov poll

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has overtaken Theresa May for the first time as voters' choice for who would make the best prime minister, a YouGov poll for The Times newspaper showed.

After PM May's botched gamble on a June 8 snap election deprived her Conservative Party of a majority, she is trying to strike a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her minority government.

When asked who make the best prime minister, the YouGov poll for The Times showed 35 percent of voters would prefer Corbyn, while 34 percent favoured May. The poll showed 30 percent were unsure. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout)

