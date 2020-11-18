Former UK Labour leader Corbyn not re-admitted to parliamentary party

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will not be restored as a Labour member of parliament after he undermined efforts to tackle anti-Semitism, current Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s actions in response to the EHRC (Equality and Human Rights Commission) report undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to tackle antisemitism,” Starmer tweeted.

“In those circumstances, I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review.” (Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)