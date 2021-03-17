UK health minister cites "team effort" after criticism from ex-aide of PM

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said that the coronavirus pandemic response had been a “team effort” after stinging criticism from an ex-aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson that his department was a “smoking ruin” last year.

Asked about criticism from Dominic Cummings that the recent success in rolling out a rapid inoculation programme was the result of a decision to shift vaccine procurement from the health ministry, Hancock cited the work of his department, the Vaccines Taskforce and the state-run health service.

“The vaccines rollout has been a huge team effort, and it’s been an awful lot of people pulling together to make it happen,” he said at a news conference.