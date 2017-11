LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Gavin Williamson as new defence minister on Thursday.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Gavin Williamson as Secretary of State for Defence,” May’s spokesman said.

Williamson was her chief whip. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)