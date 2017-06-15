FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
City of London cancels Mansion House dinner after tower block fire
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 2 months ago

City of London cancels Mansion House dinner after tower block fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.

"In the light of the tragedy at Grenfell Tower we are cancelling tonight’s Mansion House dinner," a spokesman for the City of London Corporation said. "Our thoughts are focused with the victims and their families and friends."

Earlier, British finance minister Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to speak at the event because of fire which killed at least 17 people on Wednesday.

Hammond had been expected to spell out his views on the need for a Brexit deal that suits the needs of British business.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.