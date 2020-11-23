UK's Labour says now is not the time to slam on the fiscal brakes

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain must not rush to fix the huge hit to the public finances caused by its response to the coronavirus crisis, the opposition Labour Party’s finance policy chief Anneliese Dodds said on Monday.

“Just about every expert that you talk to, whether they’re from the IMF or some of the comments coming from the IFS (Institute for Fiscal Studies) over the weekend, they’ve said very clearly that now would not be the time to be slamming the brakes or putting the car into reverse,” Dodds told a Reuters Newsmaker event.

“Now’s the time to try and make sure that we’re building that economic capacity back up again, and in that way more jobs will be protected.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William Schomberg, editing by Estelle Shirbon)