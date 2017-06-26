FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May strikes support deal, agrees to 1 billion pound in N.Irish extra spending
June 26, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 months ago

UK PM May strikes support deal, agrees to 1 billion pound in N.Irish extra spending

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's government has agreed to increase spending by 1 billion pounds over two years as part of a deal to ensure the support of the province's biggest Protestant party for Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government.

"Today we have reached an agreement with the Conservative Party on support for government in parliament," DUP leader Arlene Foster said in Downing Street. "This agreement will operate to deliver a stable government in the United Kingdom's national interest at this vital time."

"Following our discussions the Conservative Party has recognised the case for higher funding in Northern Ireland, given our unique history and indeed circumstances over recent decades," Foster said. "We welcome this financial support of 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) in the next two years." ($1 = 0.7851 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

