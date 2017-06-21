Deal between UK PM May and N.Ireland's DUP unlikely this week- source

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to support the government are continuing but a deal this week "does not look likely", a DUP source told Reuters.

May is trying to secure the backing of the DUP's 10 lawmakers after she unexpectedly failed to win an outright majority at a snap election on June 8. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)