June 20, 2017 / 3:21 PM / in 2 months

UK PM May's talks to stay in power with N.Irish DUP not going as expected- Sky cites DUP sources

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's talks on staying in power with the support of the Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are not going as expected, Sky news quoted unidentified sources in the DUP as saying.

Sky quoted the sources as saying the DUP is urging May's government to give "greater focus" to the negotiations and that the DUP "can't be taken for granted".

May's botched gamble on a snap election lost her party its majority in the 650-seat British parliament so May is in talks with the DUP on getting their support to pass legislation and to avoid another election. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

