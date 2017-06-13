FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 1:43 PM / in 2 months

N.Irish DUP says hopes to successfully conclude talks with UK PM soon

1 Min Read

BELFAST, June 13 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, said on Tuesday that talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May to support a new government were going well and she hoped to successfully conclude them soon.

May, who failed to secure an outright majority after last week's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme, made no comment as she left her Downing Street office.

"Discussions are going well with the government and we hope soon to be able to bring this work to a successful conclusion," Foster said on Twitter after more than an hour of talks. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Padraic Halpin; editing by Michael Holden)

