FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
N. Ireland's DUP deal with UK PM May not likely before next week -source
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 2 months ago

N. Ireland's DUP deal with UK PM May not likely before next week -source

1 Min Read

BELFAST, June 16 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party will not agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in government before the start of next week at the earliest, a DUP source said on Friday.

May's Conservatives have been in talks with the DUP after the prime minister's party failed to win a majority in a national election last week.

"If there is the expected positive outcome, it will be at least the start of next week before anything is signed off," a DUP source said. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.