UK PM Johnson says he makes no apology for exchange with James Dyson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would make no apology for making assurances via text message to inventor James Dyson to secure ventilators for patients suffering with COVID-19.

“I make absolutely no apology at all ... for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could ... to secure ventilators for the people of this country and to save lives,” Johnson told parliament after being asked about the texts and what the opposition Labour Party called widespread cronyism in his government.