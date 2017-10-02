FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No one wants to see UK economy disrupted by Brexit -finance minister
October 2, 2017 / 6:49 AM / in 18 days

No one wants to see UK economy disrupted by Brexit -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that no one wished to see the British economy disrupted by Brexit and that the government must remove uncertainty caused by negotiations to leave the European Union.

“My job is to protect the economy. No one wants to see the economy disrupted by the process we’re going through,” he told Sky News, speaking from the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester.

“Let’s remove this cloud of uncertainty from over our economy.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)

