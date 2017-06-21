UK government says considering how to tackle household energy prices

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's government said it remained committed to helping consumers hit by the most expensive energy tariffs, but had not decided how to intervene in the market and did not mention a price cap.

May had previously said she would tackle high household energy prices if she was re-elected by introducing a cap on standard variable tariffs that could affect about 17 million families.

"We have committed to extending the price protection currently in place for some vulnerable energy consumers to more of those on the poorest value tariffs," the government said on Wednesday, as it set out its policy plan.

"We are considering the best way to do this - whether through action by the regulator or legislation." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)