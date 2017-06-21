Britain will consult more intensively with business over Brexit

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's government will consult more intensively with businesses and others to "test and validate" its strategy to leave the European Union and build support among companies, its policy document said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will deliver Brexit and her government will introduce a raft of measures to bring EU law into British law, including bills on immigration, trade, customs and fisheries among others.

The government said it had met hundreds of businesses and other interested parties to discuss Brexit over the last year.

"As we enter the negotiation phase we will look to intensify this work in order to test and validate positions and to continue to build support from the business community as we move forward," the government said in a document setting out its policy programme for the next two years. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)