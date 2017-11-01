FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Resigning UK defence minister Fallon says conduct fell below required standard
November 1, 2017 / 7:57 PM / in an hour

Resigning UK defence minister Fallon says conduct fell below required standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British defence minister Michael Fallon said his past conduct had fallen below the high standard required in his position on Wednesday in a resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

“A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs (Members of Parliament) in recent days, including some about my previous conduct. Many of these have been false but I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standard we require of the Armed Forces that I have the honour to represent,” Fallon said in the letter published by May’s office. (Reporting by Michael Holden and William James; editing by Kate Holton)

