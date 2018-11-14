UK brings forward planned changes to gambling regulations

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain will bring forward a planned cut to the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals by six months to April 2019, culture minister Jeremy Wright said in a statement to parliament on Wednesday.

Earlier this month sports minister Tracey Crouch resigned, accusing the government of delaying to October the planned cut to the maximum stake from 100 pounds to just two pounds.

The government had been facing a defeat on its budget legislation in parliament next week after many lawmakers from the governing Conservatives backed an amendment which would have forced them to bring forward the timing of the cut.

Wright said a planned increase in Remote Gaming Duty, paid by online gaming operators, would also be brought forward to April to cover the negative impact on the public finances.