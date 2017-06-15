UK's Hammond pulls out of Mansion House speech after London fire

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.

"In view of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, I have withdrawn from giving the Mansion House speech tonight. My thoughts are with local community," Hammond said on Twitter.

Hammond had been expected to spell out his views on the need for a Brexit deal that suits the needs of British business.