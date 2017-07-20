FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's trade minister says expects May to remain in power this parliament
July 20, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a month ago

Britain's trade minister says expects May to remain in power this parliament

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday he expects Prime Minister Theresa May to remain in power for the rest of this parliament after losing her majority in last month's election.

"I think that the prime minister is likely to be there for the rest of this parliament, I think she has the support of her colleagues in the House of Commons, I think she has a mandate to be the prime minister," Fox told the BBC. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Andy Bruce)

