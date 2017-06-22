FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK government expects Scotland to support EU repeal bill
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 4 months ago

UK government expects Scotland to support EU repeal bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The British government expects Scotland to support a repeal bill which will shift European Union legislation into British law as part of the Brexit process, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

May said on Wednesday that the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh may have to give its assent to the repeal bill.

“As the PM has set out all along...our approach has been on achieving consensus and we expect Scotland to act in the best interests of Scottish people and support what we put forward yesterday,” she said.

“The Scottish government itself had said that it doesn’t have a power of veto over the process of leaving the European Union,” added. (Reporting by William James, writing by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.