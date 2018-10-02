FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 2, 2018 / 11:32 AM / in 23 minutes

UK will legislate to ensure tech giants take online responsibilities seriously -Javid

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain will legislate to ensure that technology firms take their responsibilities for online security seriously, interior minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

“Online there are new threats to cyber security and keeping our children safe ... That includes standing up to the tech giants and demanding that they take their responsibility seriously,” Javid told the annual Conservative party conference in Birmingham, central England.

“And they should be in no doubt: we will legislate. How we legislate will be influenced by the actions they choose to take now.” (Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.